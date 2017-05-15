Mike Trout homers for fourth straight game to lead Angels to 5-3 win

It helps to play the teams that aren’t trying to win, but the wins count the same. The Angels advanced, 5-3, past the tanking Chicago White Sox on Monday night at Angel Stadium, pushed by another home run from Mike Trout and capable pitching from unlikely sources.

Angels starter Jesse Chavez set down a thin White Sox lineup in order the first time he traversed it. The second time, the trouble started. Leadoff hitter Leury Garcia slapped a single into center field to begin the fourth inning, and Jose Abreu slammed a two-run homer to right-center. In the fifth, Chavez permitted another run on a single, a stolen base, and a two-out triple.

He worked around a sixth-inning single and retired the bottom of the White Sox order with ease in the seventh.

“Jesse, he finished strong,” manager Mike Scioscia said despite an eight-pitch leadoff walk in the eighth inning that promptly forced his exit.

Through eight starts this season, Chavez has registered a 3.75 earned-run average. He didn't start once last season, but he's now one-quarter through a full year, and two starts from beginning to earn incentives.

After his exit Monday night, left-hander Jose Alvarez retired the two hitters he faced before Scioscia called in closer Bud Norris for a four-out save.

Norris induced an inning-ending groundout and struck out a rookie catcher named Kevan Smith with the potential tying run on to record his eighth save of 2017 — and of his career.

He had little relieving experience before this season and arrived in Arizona for spring training thinking he’d be a starting pitcher. Improbably, the Angels have needed him to be their closer, and he has succeeded on all but one of his save attempts.

Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Caption Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Caption Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Caption LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young. LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura