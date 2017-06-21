Yankees take advantage of Ricky Nolasco, beat Angels 8-4

It was not a set of circumstances that foretold success. The American League leader in home runs allowed took the mound against the New York Yankees, the most powerful team in the major leagues, at Yankee Stadium, a park susceptible to home runs.

Predictably, homer-prone right-hander Ricky Nolasco surrendered two more homers and bore the loss in the Angels’ 8-4 defeat to the Yankees on Wednesday.

Since April 27, Nolasco has started games at Angel Stadium four times and across the country: in Seattle, Oakland, St. Petersburg, Houston, and New York (twice.)

The Angels have not won once. They are winless in Nolasco’s last 10 starts.

In the second inning, the Yankees became the first team to convert a scoring chance when Didi Gregorius took advantage of this ballpark’s short right-field porch for a two-run home run. Similarly struck batted balls are home runs 3% of the time and hits 5%, according to MLB’s proprietary Statcast trove of data.

Come the fourth inning, Angels catcher Martin Maldonado battled Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery to a 3-and-2 count, then received a hanging slider and crushed it 401 feet to left field. Andrelton Simmons had earlier singled, so the game was tied.

But Nolasco let Yankees on base in every inning he pitched, so it did not stay that way for long. In the fifth, he issued a leadoff walk to Aaron Hicks, then recorded two outs on one key 3-and-2 pitch to Aaron Judge. Nolasco placed a 93-mph fastball along the outside edge of the zone for a called third strike, and Maldonado fired down to second baseman Danny Espinosa, who tagged out Hicks.

Next, Nolasco pumped a fastball along the outer edge of the strike zone to Matt Holliday, who pushed it out to right field for a go-ahead solo shot.

In the sixth, Nolasco continued to struggle. Gary Sanchez singled to left. Didi Gregorius lined out to center. Chase Headley walked, which brought Angels manager Mike Scioscia out of the visiting dugout and Mike Morin out of the bullpen. Austin Romine soon doubled, and Nolasco’s line was cemented: five runs in 5 1/3 innings, on five walks and five strikeouts.

His 2017 earned-run average is an unsightly 5.23. He has permitted 23 homers, now tied for the major league lead.

Considering the margin of victory, the Angels had the bad fortune of facing Dellin Betances in the eighth and Aroldis Chapman in the ninth Betances, a dominant, hulking right-hander, had not pitched in six days. He struck out Kole Calhoun and Albert Pujols before inducing a light groundout from Yunel Escobar.

Chapman entered and quickly closed out the game after Tyler Clippard permitted another two-run home run to Maldonado. Yankees manager Joe Girardi was desperate to stop his club’s seven-game losing streak.

The Angels (37-38) received no hits from the first four men in their lineup, one night after those same men combined for nine.

