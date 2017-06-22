Angels score nine straight in 10-5 win over Yankees

The Angels scored nine unanswered runs and raced past the New York Yankees, 10-5, on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium. In a thorough offensive performance, they reached base 15 times and converted more than half of their opportunities with runners in scoring position to come back to .500, 38-38.

Dynamo leadoff hitter Cameron Maybin homered on the game’s second pitch, but the Angels soon fell behind. Angels starter Jesse Chavez induced weak contact for the first two outs of the game, then issued walks to Aaron Judge and Matt Holliday. When he threw two balls to Starlin Castro, catcher Martin Maldonado and pitching coach Charles Nagy visited the mound.

Chavez pumped a 92-mph fastball, fouled off. Castro then looped the 2-and-2 pitch into right field, scoring Judge. Next, Gary Sanchez hit a ball deep into the shortstop hole, where Andrelton Simmons quickly fielded it and threw to third, where Yunel Escobar tagged out Holliday.

Chavez recorded the first out of the second on a lineout, then allowed a double to Chris Carter, and a single to Ronald Torreyes, a light liner which bounced off of his right hip. After examination by a team trainer, Chavez stayed in the game. Brett Gardner grounded out, which brought in a run. Aaron Hicks singled to right, which put runners on the corners. And Judge deposited a 425-foot homer beyond the center-field wall, which put the Yankees ahead by four, 5-1.

The Angels made it two in the third, when Cliff Pennington singled, Maybin walked, Albert Pujols blooped a run-scoring single into right field, and Escobar lined a single to the same location.

Chavez kept it at the margin for two more innings before he gave way to Yusmeiro Petit in the fifth. Petit was effective, striking out three in two innings. In fact, four Angels relievers combined to offer hitless relief until there were two outs in the ninth.

In the sixth, the Angels again halved the Yankees’ lead. Escobar doubled and Valbuena singled him in. An inning later they threatened to move ahead. Pennington singled into right, and Maybin tapped a ready-made double-play ball to second base. But Starlin Castro let the ball evade him, and the Angels had runners on the corners without an out as the bullpen door opened for left-hander Chasen Shreve.

Kole Calhoun tied the score with a sacrifice fly, and Dellin Betances replaced Shreve. Maybin soon swiped second base, took third on an errant throw, and scored when Pujols singled past a drawn-in infield. A walk to Escobar and a wild pitch moved both men into scoring position. They both scored when Simmons drilled a double into left.

The Angels needed nothing more, but they produced more in the eighth, when Pennington doubled, Maybin walked, and a wild pickoff attempt allowed Pennington to score and Maybin to take third. Calhoun produced another sacrifice fly to cap the scoring.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. CAPTION It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. CAPTION Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. CAPTION Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. CAPTION Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard. Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura