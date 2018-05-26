Gleyber Torres becomes youngest American League player to homer in four straight games as Yankees beat Angels 2-1

Torres drove in New York's first run with an infield hit in the second. He broke a 1-all tie in the seventh against Jim Johnson (2-2) with a drive over the right-field scoreboard, his ninth homer since coming up to the Yankees on April 22 and his fifth in four games. At 21 years, 163 days, he became the fourth-youngest player to homer in four straight games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Only Miguel Cabrera (20 years, 362 days) in 2004, Andrew Jones (21-139) in 1998 and Albert Pujols (21-147) in 2001 were younger. All of them were in the National League.