Angels star Mike Trout adds hole-in-one to his résumé

Mike Trout had a new nickname Saturday morning.

“Hey, Ace,” television broadcaster Mark Gubicza said as the Angels center fielder took the field for a morning workout in Tempe Diablo Stadium on Saturday, a reference to the hole-in-one Trout notched on the 127-yard second hole at the Raven Golf Club in Phoenix on Friday.

“We talked about it in there,” Manager Mike Scioscia said, alluding to the daily morning meeting the Angels hold during spring training. “He’s buying two lunches for the team, one from In-and-Out, and we have some Dominican food coming.”

Trout, 25, is considered the best all-around player in baseball, his combination of power, speed, on-base ability, athleticism and defense leading to two American League most valuable player awards and three second-place MVP finishes in his first five full seasons.

So it wasn’t all that surprising that Trout had the precision and touch on the golf course to make his first hole-in-one.

Asked if there was anything Trout couldn’t do, Scioscia said, “I don’t know man. … He’s dunked a basketball, he has a hole-in-one, he can probably run a pretty good stop-and-go [route] as a wideout or a tight end. We’re happy he’s playing center field for us.”

Has Scioscia, the former Dodgers catcher, ever made a hole-in-one?

“I don’t think I ever had one in miniature golf,” he said. “I’d rattle around that windmill.”

mike.digiovanna@latimes.com

Twitter: @MikeDiGiovanna