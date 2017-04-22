Jessie Magdaleno opens StubHub card with second-round knockout win

Jessie Magdaleno clearly had a plan to throw frequent punches at his first World Boxing Organization super-bantamweight title contender Adeilson Dos Santos.

When Magdaleno determined Dos Santos’ best punches didn’t hurt, his cause became one that was decided quickly.

Magdaleno (25-0, 18 knockouts) pounded Dos Santos (18-3) with a final combination capped by a punch to the top of the head and a follow-up shot to the face as Dos Santos crashed to the canvas and referee Lou Moret waved the fight off with nine seconds remaining in the second round.

“I was being very patient. I timed him perfectly with that right hook,” Magdaleno said. “Once I saw he was hurt, I went for the kill.”

Magdaleno, in the opener of a three-title-fight pay-view at StubHub Center, was watched ringside by his No. 1 mandatory contender Cesar Juarez.

“I’m ready for anyone at 122 pounds,” Magdaleno said after the impressive showing, adding Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux to the list.

Juarez was impressed with the powerful hooks and said, “What we’re going to do is fight him on the inside.”

Earlier, veteran welterweight Francisco Santana of Santa Barbara dropped to 24-6-1 while suffering a loss by split decision.

Judges awarded Mexico’s Mahonri Montes (31-6-1) victory by scores of 92-97, 95-94, 96-93 in a sometime brutal contest in which Santana was dropped in the fifth round. The action closed in the 10th with a thrilling toe-to-toe exchange.

