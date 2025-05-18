Jake Paul and Julio César Chávez Jr. question each other’s skills ahead of Anaheim bout

One of Jake Paul’s nicknames is the “Problem Child,” but that nickname could just as easily fit Julio César Chávez Jr.

After becoming World Boxing Council (WBC) middleweight champion of the world in 2011, Chávez defended his crown three times and came to be considered on the same level as his contemporary Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. But a disappointing loss to Sergio Martínez in 2012, lack of discipline needed to train properly and make weight, as well as a crushing defeat to Álvarez in 2017, sent his career into a free fall.

From 2019-21, he picked up three losses in four fights, including falling to former champion Daniel Jacobs and mixed martial arts veteran Anderson Silva.

Now at 39, Chávez will face Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul in a cruiserweight contest scheduled for June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Chávez (54-6-1, 34 KOs) has fought 61 professional bouts since his debut in 2003 and could be the toughest test of Paul’s (11-1, 7 KOs) career to date, although it all depends on the level of the Mexican’s fitness for the matchup.

Boxers Jake Paul, left, and Julio César Chávez Jr. point at each other during a news conference while promoter Oscar De La Hoya watches at the Avalon Hollywood Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Paul and Chávez will fight in June in Anaheim. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

During a press event held at The Avalon in Hollywood on Wednesday, Paul strongly criticized Chávez while mentioning the addiction problems Chávez has faced as well as his “lack of mentality.”

“I’m going to embarrass him and run him down like he always does,” Paul said. “I’m going to expose him. He will be the embarrassment of Mexico. There are two things you can’t beat — me and your drug addiction.”

Outside the ring, Chávez’s personal life has not been free of problems. The Culiacan native was arrested in January of last year in Los Angeles and charged with illegal possession of weapons, specifically an assault rifle, which was found in his home. He eventually pleaded not guilty and committed to entering a rehabilitation program.

On Wednesday, the legendary Julio César Chávez Sr. stood by his son’s side to support him in the face of Paul’s verbal attacks. For Chávez Sr., if his son continues to train the way he has seen him lately, the American doesn’t stand a chance. Chávez Jr. will be looking to be the second opponent to beat Paul after Tommy Fury scored a win in 2023.

“He’s an overrated fighter. He hasn’t fought anybody. He only fights old guys,” said Chávez Jr., who added he will arrive in Anaheim as the best version of himself and that the first five rounds will be difficult, but that he will tip the scales in his favor from the seventh round on.

Chávez Sr., as on many occasions, has mentioned that his son is training like never before.

“There is no way Jake Paul can beat my son, the way he is training,” Chávez Sr. said.

Paul responded he could beat Chávez Jr. and his legendary father, criticizing Chávez Jr.’s lack of discipline.

Boxer Jake Paul insulted Julio César Chávez Jr. during a news conference at the Avalon Hollywood Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

“It’s not a champion’s mentality to only train hard when you have a big fight. I train hard every time I have a fight, no matter who I’m facing. That teaches you the type of person he is,” Paul said.

After the news conference, Chávez Jr. noted that he expected Paul to pick on his dad, but understood it was a mental tactic by his opponent.

“In boxing you learn step by step, and he is missing several,” Chávez Jr. said.

Paul, a 28-year-old from Cleveland, will return to the ring since he last fought in November, when he outpointed heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in an eight-round bout in Arlington, Texas. The event disappointed many due to a lack of competitiveness from 58-year-old “Iron Mike.”

During this fight, Paul will likely have much of the crowd against him by choosing to fight a Mexican star in Southern California, although he believes there are many who will support him.

“Mexicans love me. People love me more than they love him. Mexico doesn’t even love him. I’m going to show him who the real Mexican warrior is,” Paul said.

Boxers Julio César Chávez Jr., left, and his father, Julio César Chávez Sr., sit beside each other during a news conference Wednesday. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

The showdown between Paul and Chávez Jr. comes after a proposed showdown between the Youtuber and Álvarez fell apart earlier this year.

Paul could be close to a fight against Álvarez, although before that he could consider a matchup against Mexico’s Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez, who will be defending his cruiserweight crown against Cuban Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) on the Anaheim card.

“He has done a good job. Maybe someday we can fight for titles. Now I’m the champion,” Ramírez, 33, said about facing Paul.

Ramírez (47-1, 30 KOs) said he would prefer to unify the Boxing Assn. title against Jai Opetaia, the International Boxing Federation champion. But before that, he will have to dispatch Dorticos, who is known for his powerful punch.

“Los Angeles is going to shake. The knockout doctor is back,” said Dorticos, 39.

The card is promoted by Most Valuable Promotions in conjunction with Golden Boy Promotions, and will air on pay-per-view via DAZN.

This article first appeared in Spanish via L.A. Times en Español.