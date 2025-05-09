Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero sends a message of peace to Ryan Garcia: ‘Come closer to God’

Rolando Romero is living the best moment of his career. This past weekend in Times Square, he shocked the boxing world by defeating Ryan Garcia, one of the sport’s best-known faces, by unanimous decision. It was a clear-cut victory, with Romero knocking Garcia down in the second round.

From the first bell, Romero showed composure, tactical maturity and a determination that contrasts with the turbulent moments he experienced in recent years.

He was a different “Rolly,” who was not defiant while speaking after his victory. He was compassionate and friendly while discussing Garcia.

Romero, who in 2021 faced a sexual assault allegation that was later dismissed because of lack of evidence, faced a critical point in his boxing career after losing to Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in March 2024. Romero went to therapy to address his mental health.

Romero recalled that in the darkest moments of his life, he did not feel support he expected.

“Everybody turned their back on me, but the only one who never turned his back on me was God,” Romero told L.A. Times en Español on Wednesday, moments before taking the stage at the news conference promoting a May 31 fight between Caleb Plant and Armando Resendiz.

“This is my revenge of life, like I said when I lost to ‘Pitbull’ and I put on my social media, ‘Happy Easter ... I’m coming back as Jesus Christ.’”

He found his refuge in religion, his family and a therapist.

“She helped me a lot, she was very good to me and just because a [therapist] worked with me, it doesn’t mean that there is a relationship between it and it’s going to work with [Garcia]. It’s something totally different,” Romero said.

Rolando Romero lands a punch on Ryan Garcia during a fight for the WBA welterweight title in Times Square on May 2 in New York City. (Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy / Getty Images)

The 29-year-old fighter has said many times the media and people around Garcia should treat him well and understand that he is going through a bad time in his life.

“I can look someone in the eye and know if they’re going through a nightmare,” Romero said. “As a human, you can’t kick someone who’s already on the ground.”

Garcia has had a year to forget. After beating Devin Haney in April 2024, he tested positive for ostarine, a banned substance. The win over Haney was overturned, Garcia was suspended for a year and lost more than $1 million in winnings. It was compounded by a period of erratic behavior that included the use of cannabis and alcohol, an arrest for misdemeanor vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills and alarming posts on social networks.

Garcia‘s loss may have ruined plans for another showdown between “KingRy” and Haney, but Romero’s compassion doesn’t extend to concern about Garcia’s next bout.

“I don’t care about the plans he had, I only care about mine,” Romero said. “They had all those plans, it’s not my problem and I don’t care.”

When asked whether he would be willing to give Garcia a rematch, Romero didn’t hesitate: “Sure, he deserves it.”

Romero plans to take a week off with his family in Las Vegas before returning to Miami to focus on the future.

With this win, he has placed himself in the center of the welterweight scene, and although his path has been marked by ups and downs, his message to the boxing world is clear: He is back, and he is back stronger than ever, not only physically but also mentally.

His advice to Garcia, who is on his own difficult journey: “Get closer to God.”

Plant wants to face Canelo again

Plant and Resendiz met face-to-face at a news conference Wednesday at the Mayan in Los Angeles, where both expressed their confidence ahead of the May 31 bout (5 p.m. PDT, Prime Video) at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

Plant (23-2, 14 KOs), known for his technical style, said he feels at the top of his game and ready to prove his supremacy in the division, but not before recalling his intention to go after Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez again.

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, right, punches Caleb Plant during a super middleweight title unification fight on Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus / Associated Press)

The Nashville, Tenn., native lost to Álvarez by technical knockout in the 11th round in November 2021.

“I feel like I’m the man in the division. Obviously, Canelo is still active and I have a lot of respect for him, but I still feel like I’m the best super middleweight in the world. That’s just my mentality,” Plant said during the news conference.

Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) says Plant underestimates him and although the lack of constant activity in the ring could be a factor in his fighting rhythm, the Nayarit, Mexico, native says he will surprise Plant.

“He is not an invincible opponent, he has a weak point and we are going to break it all down, there is no doubt in this fight,” Resendiz said.

The card will also feature Jermall Charlo, who will face Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna in the co-main event. Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs), an undefeated champion in two divisions, will be looking to start his path to a title shot in a third weight class.

“I want to finish this fight and then, if possible, face Caleb Plant. I’ve got big things in the works,” Charlo said.

This article was first published in Spanish via L.A. Times en Español.