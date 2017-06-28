NBA players react to the Clippers' Chris Paul trade

Social media saw lots of reaction Wednesday from one of the day’s big NBA stories — the Clippers trading Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets for Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell and others.

According to The Times’ Broderick Turner, Paul informed the Clippers during a meeting Tuesday that he was planning to sign with the Rockets as a free agent, but agreed instead to exercise the opt-in clause of his contract, clearing the way for the team to ship him to the Rockets.

Some of the reaction came from the players involved. Paul tweeted: “To the Los Angeles community and CLIPPER NATION I say THANK YOU!!! For the past 6 years you all have welcomed not only me but my family. We love all of you.”

Beverley tweeted: “I have to tell the city I’ve grinded and hustled for THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart. Houston gave me the chance other teams and cities wouldn’t.”

Williams posted a humorous reaction from Beijing.

Some members of the Clippers posted their farewells to Paul.

And other players from around the league weighed in as well.

