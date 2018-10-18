Owner Steve Ballmer unveils Clippers CourtVision, an enhancement for viewing game broadcasts

“I think the common vision is that this starts with the Clippers and we talked to [NBA commissioner] Adam Silver and he wants to start with the NBA, but we think everyone will watch sports this way,” said Maheswaran, whose company also is working with soccer and hockey leagues, among others. “There will be a day where we look back and say, ‘I can’t imagine we all used to watch the same thing at the same time, that seems silly.’ This is, I think, the start of that.