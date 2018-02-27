Clippers' Danilo Gallinari out versus Denver with injured right hand

Danilo Gallinari said his bruised right hand was going to keep him out of Tuesday night's game against the Denver Nuggets and Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets at Staples Center.
Gallinari had already missed the Phoenix Suns game Friday night after he was injured Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors.
He said he is unsure when he'll play again.
"I'm far from playing," Gallinari said. "I don't think I can play against Houston either. I'm being honest."
Gallinari had two X-rays on the hand, Thursday night in Oakland and Friday night in Phoenix, and both revealed no broken bones.
"I trust the doctor," Gallinari said. "They both told me in Phoenix and in Golden State that there was no fracture. So, that's the good news."
