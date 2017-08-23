Michael Winger to be new Clippers' general manager

The Clippers have reached an agreement with Michael Winger to become their general manager, according to an NBA executive who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Winger replaces Dave Wohl, who remains part of the Clippers’ leadership team as special advisor.

Winger, who had been an assistant general manager and team counsel for the Oklahoma City Thunder, was offered the job last week.

The Clippers are in the process of restructuring their front office. This week, the team has hired Winger and Trent Redden, now an assistant general manager.

They will report to Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ executive vice president of basketball operations.

Frank assumed more authority after Clippers coach Doc Rivers was stripped of his title of president of basketball operations earlier this month.

