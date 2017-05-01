Clippers forward Blake Griffin has successful right toe surgery

Clippers forward Blake Griffin had successful surgery Monday in Charlotte, N.C., to address an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe, the team announced Monday afternoon.
The Clippers said that there was no official timetable for his return from the procedure done by ankle specialist Robert Anderson, but that it was “reasonable to expect” Griffin on the court sometime during the exhibition season.
That’s about six months from now.
The Clippers will start training camp in Hawaii in late September.
Griffin suffered his injury in Game 3 of a Western Conference playoff series between the Clippers and Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
He was out for the rest of the series, which the Clippers lost when the Jazz took Game 7 on Sunday at Staples Center.
Griffin missed 18 games during the regular season because of right knee surgery.
In the 61 regular-season games Griffin participated in, he was first on the team in scoring (21.6 points per game) and second in rebounds (8.1) and assists (4.9).
Also, Clippers Coach Doc Rivers will meet with the media Wednesday.
