Mark Hughes leaves Knicks to be assistant GM with Clippers

The Clippers have hired Mark Hughes as an assistant general manager, said an NBA executive who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Hughes had been the director of player personnel with the New York Knicks.
He becomes the third executive added to the Clippers’ front office this week, joining general manager Michael Winger and assistant general manager Trent Redden.
All will report to Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ executive vice president of basketball operations.
Twitter: @BA_Turner