Clippers blow 18-point lead in fourth quarter and lose to the Kings, 98-97

Willie Cauley-Stein made a follow shot with two seconds left and the Sacramento Kings rallied from an 18-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 98-97, on Sunday.

Down 85-67 early in the fourth, the Kings rallied while Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan were resting.

Buddy Hield made three three-pointers in the final minutes, pulling the Kings to within 96-93 with 2:10 to play.

Griffin made one of two free throws with 1:57 left before the Kings cut it their deficit to 97-96 on Langston Galloway's three-pointer with 1:23 to play.

After Jamal Crawford missed a three-pointer, Cauley-Stein finished off a fast break with the deciding basket.

Darren Collison led the Kings with 19 points, while Hield added 15 as the Kings snapped a four-game losing streak and won for only the third time in 15 games.