Clippers! Injuries were the big downfall this season

"There are things that are big. There are things that might not be as big as people expect. They could be much bigger than people expect," Clippers owner Steve Ballmer told The Times. "And that's important, because in a sense there are some things that are just going to happen. Is DJ going to opt in, or is he going to opt out? Montrezl is a restricted free agent. That's just how it is. Austin and Wes: Are they going to opt in or not opt in? Avery is a free agent. Will he re-sign or he won't re-sign? So we have to settle things like that in aggregate. They are big. And then on top of whatever else gets done."