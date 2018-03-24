Clippers to recall guards Tyrone Wallace, C.J. Williams next week

The Clippers are recalling guards Tyrone Wallace and C.J. Williams from their NBA development league team to join them when they return to Los Angeles to face the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night at Staples Center, according to league officials who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Wallace and Williams, who both had reached their 45-day limit to play or practice with the Clippers, are free to join the team without having to worry about their service time because the G-League season they spent with the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario will finish Saturday.
Wallace and Williams won't be eligible to play for the Clippers in the playoffs unless their contracts are converted into an NBA deal before the regular season ends April 11.
Williams has had conversations about a deal, but nothing has materialized, according to one official.
In 26 games with the Agua Caliente Clippers, Wallace averaged 22.6 points per game, 5.3 assists and 6.5 rebounds.
In 13 games with the Agua Caliente Clippers, Williams averaged 13.3 points per game, 3.7 rebounds and shot 32.5% from three-point range.
Also, guard Sean Kilpatrick became a free agent Friday when his second 10-day contract expired, the officials said.
Film sessions important
Teaching for the Clippers now comes from film sessions because there is so little time for practices in the midst of a four-game trip and with so many unhealthy bodies.
Clippers coach Doc Rivers would rather get his team on the court to put them through drills and to develop more chemistry for the plays they want to run and the defensive schemes they want to employ.
But Rivers knows that's not the best course of action for the Clippers at this stage of the season.
So the alternative has been to watch short bursts of films.
"Listen, we need a practice. There's no bones about it. We really need a practice, but we're not going to have one for a long time," Rivers said. "But you really need to make great films. And it can't be too long. It's an art to it and I believe in that. It has to hit a point and it has to be theme-oriented. And then you have to get out because they're tired.
"When you get a bunch of tired guys, that half of them are 'ADD,' they are not going to watch the film very long. I always tell our staff you got a three-minute film to a five-minute film. Now, you still talk. It takes 25 minutes, but actually footage cannot be over three to five minutes. If you just sit there and watch, you're not watching anymore."
