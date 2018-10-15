Clippers trade Wesley Johnson, waive Jawun Evans to get roster to 15

Wesley Johnson and Jawun Evans were nowhere to be seen when the Clippers began practice Monday morning. Within two hours, both were no longer part of the organization.
The Clippers waived Evans and traded Johnson to New Orleans for Alexis Ajinca, with plans to then waive Ajinca in order to trim their roster to the league-maximum 15 players ahead of a Monday afternoon deadline, a person with knowledge of the matter but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed.
Evans, a second-round pick in the 2017 draft, averaged 6.3 minutes in five preseason games and never cracked the team’s guard-heavy rotation. Johnson, entering his ninth season, averaged 7.7 minutes.
The Clippers are set to open the regular season Wednesday at Staples Center against Denver with a roster featuring eight guards. Their likely starting lineup includes guards Patrick Beverley and Avery Bradley, forwards Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari and center Marcin Gortat.