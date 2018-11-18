Clippers' Avery Bradley targets Monday for return from ankle injury

The 7-foot-3 center provided efficient bursts of playing time off the bench to start the season before being inserted into the starting lineup Nov. 2 in Orlando. He remained a starter for the next two games but, after Marcin Gortat returned to the starting lineup Nov. 10 against Milwaukee, played a combined 0.3 of a second in his next three games entering Saturday’s matchup with Brooklyn. Rivers has maintained that he will rotate his centers based on matchups and playing against rangy opponents with the ability to play near the three-point line is not a matchup the Clippers like for Marjanovic.