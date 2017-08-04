Clippers relieve Doc Rivers of his GM duties

Clippers coach Doc Rivers will be losing his title as president of operations and will just be the team’s head coach going forward, according to a source close to the organization.

According to the source, Rivers and owner Steve Ballmer have met to discuss the changes to the front office.

Rivers and Lawrence Frank, executive vice president of basketball operations, will now both report to Ballmer, the source said.

The same source said the Clippers interviewed Mark Hughes, currently diirector of player personnel for the Knicks, and Shareef Abdur-Rahim, former director of player personnel for Kings, for front-office positions last week.

