Five takeaways from the Clippers' 113-102 loss to the Boston Celtics

The Clippers, with DeAndre Jordan making a return to the lineup after a two-week absence because of a foot injury, lost 113-102 to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night at Staples Center.
Here are five takeaways from the game:
1. Turnovers were a big issue for the Clippers in the loss.
The Clippers gave the ball away 19 times, which turned into 19 points for the Celtics.
Jordan and Lou Williams had four turnovers each, while Montrezl Harrell had three.
The Clippers know taking care of the basketball is essential to their success.
2. It was not a good night for the Clippers from the three-point range.
They made only 23.8% of their three-pointers. Worse, their two best offensive weapons were way off the mark.
Williams and Blake Griffin both missed six of seven three-pointers. Milos Teodosic missed all three of his three-point tries.
3. Rookie Tyrone Wallace, who is working on a two-way contract with the Clippers, had dual duties against the Celtics.
He was tasked with defending the sensational Kyrie Irving while also providing scoring.
Wallace worked hard on defense against Irving, who had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Wallace was solid on offense, attacking the basket for 13 points.
4. Williams continues to do amazing things for the Clippers.
He scored 20 points in a reserve role, which meant he had scored 20-plus points in 10 consecutive games off the bench.
That's the longest streak among active players and tied for the second longest since the 1983-84 season.
5. Johnson was active on defense, showing another side of his game.
Johnson had four blocked shot and two steals.
Overall, it was another solid game for Johnson, who had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.
