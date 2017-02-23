Warriors deliver knockout blow to Clippers with 50-point third quarter

The eruption shook the Clippers in the third quarter, knocking them straight out of a game over which they once had a measure of control against the Golden State Warriors.

But by the time the Clippers had given up 50 points in the third quarter, the Warriors were well on their way to a 123-113 victory Thursday night at Oracle Arena.

It was the most points the Clippers have surrendered in a quarter this season — the previous high had been 45 and that was against these very same Warriors, also in the third quarter, last month.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant delivered the biggest blows to the Clippers in the third quarter, the two of them going off to make sure L.A.’s losing streak to their northern rivals had been extended to 10 consecutive games.

Curry had 20 of his 35 points in the third, when he was five-for-eight shooting from three-point range. Durant had 15 of his 25 points in the quarter, when he was three-for-four shooting from three-point range.

Each three-point bomb dropped on the Clippers over that 12-minute stretch left them dizzy from an explosion that saw the Warriors make nine of 15 from long range.

Clippers All-Star center DeAndre Jordan had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, but he lost his composure in the second quarter and was assessed a technical foul.

Austin Rivers had another strong outing with 19 points and Jamal Crawford came off the bench for 19 more points, but that just left the Clippers still looking for their first victory against the Warriors since Christmas night in 2014.

