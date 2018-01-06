Blake Griffin sustains a concussion early in the Clippers' 121-105 loss to the Warriors

Clippers forward Blake Griffin sustained a concussion during the first quarter and did not return to play in a 121-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday afternoon at Staples Center.
Griffin drove into the lane and was struck in the head by the elbow of Golden State center JaVale McGee, knocking the Clippers forward to the court.
After being treated by the Clippers’ medical staff as he lay on the court for about five minutes, Griffin got to his feet and wobbled to the locker room with a bruise on his forehead.
Griffin had five points and two rebounds before he left after playing 10 minutes.
Stephen Curry had a season-high 45 points after three quarters to lead the Warriors, who have won four in a row.
Lou Williams led the Clippers with 23 points whileDeAndre Jordan finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Tyrone Wallace, who was making his Clippers debut, contributed 13 points.
Twitter: @BA_Turner
UPDATES:
3:25 p.m.: This article has been updated with results of the game.
This article was originally published with news of Blake Griffin’s concussion at 1:30 p.m.