Dodgers' Andrew Toles is ready to take his place on the field again

The same injury ended the NFL career of his father, Alvin, who had played linebacker for the New Orleans Saints. The symmetry jarred Toles at first, but he recognized the leaps made in orthopedic surgery since the late 1980s. Toles had seen NFL stars such as Adrian Peterson, Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu bounce back quickly from ACL tears. He figured he could do the same, and threw himself into the rehab.