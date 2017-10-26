Astros' A.J. Hinch disputes report he was involved in altercation at Pasadena hotel bar

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch disputed a TMZ Sports story Thursday that reported he engaged in a heated altercation at a Pasadena hotel bar after his team’s loss to the Dodgers in Tuesday’s World Series opener.

“There was no altercation,” Hinch said at a previously scheduled news conference. “It’s a shame I get asked about nonsense, fabrications and non-stories on the national stage.”

Hinch continued: “Fabrications really suck.”

Hinch declined to comment further. Astros officials cut off a follow-up question about whether Hinch snapped and yelled at bar patrons who had been “talking trash” about his team, as TMZ Sports reported.

Pasadena police responded to the scene. A police spokesperson said Thursday that no crime occurred and no police report was taken.

“There was no fight that we were separating when we got there,” Pasadena Lt. Tracey Ibarra said.

The Astros and Dodgers are tied at a game apiece in the 2017 World Series. Thursday is a day off as the two teams traveled to Houston. The series resumes Friday, with games also scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, all at 5 p.m. PDT at Minute Maid Park.

Times staff writer Alene Tchekmedyian contributed to this report.

CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and pitcher Kenley Jansen talk about the Game 2 loss to the Houston Astros. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and pitcher Kenley Jansen talk about the Game 2 loss to the Houston Astros. CAPTION It's been 29 years since the Dodgers have played in the World Series. We asked some die-hard fans to describe what it would mean if the team won it all. It's been 29 years since the Dodgers have played in the World Series. We asked some die-hard fans to describe what it would mean if the team won it all.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes