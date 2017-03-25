Andrew Toles and Justin Turner hit back-to-back homers in Dodgers' 11-6 win over A's

The Dodgers defeated the Oakland Athletics, 11-6, in an exhibition game on Saturday at Camelback Ranch.

ON THE MOUND: Although Rich Hill gave up four runs in 3 2/3 innings after walking four batters and allowing a home run against his former club, he sounded upbeat afterward. “To me, this was the best outing that I’ve had all spring,” Hill said. “It’s because of the way the ball came out of my hand. I know the results weren’t glaringly outstanding, but the way the fastball came out of my hand and the way the curveball came out of my hand was going in the right direction.” Hill struck out six batters. He will throw five innings against the Angels in the Freeway Series later this week. “Today was a win,” Manager Dave Roberts said. “He worked through some things, got a rhythm. We can hopefully build on that.”

AT THE PLATE: Andrew Toles and Justin Turner swatted homers in back-to-back at-bats in the fourth inning. Toles launched a grand slam off Oakland’s Jesse Hahn. Turner followed up with his third homer in the Cactus League. Toles is the favorite to replace Andre Ethier in left field to start the season. He is likely to split time with Franklin Gutierrez, who would bat against left-handed pitchers.

EXTRA BASES: Roberts sounded optimistic about reliever Brandon Morrow, who has a good chance of making the bullpen. Morrow has struck out 11 batters in nine appearances with a 4.91 earned-run average in the Cactus League. Morrow shifted into the bullpen for San Diego after undergoing shoulder surgery in 2015. “I think he looks just as good as he did last year,” Roberts said. “Because last year when he came back, in those short stints, [his fastball] was 95-97 mph, wipeout slider. I think there’s more in there. I think he’s been good, but I’ve seen even better.”

UP NEXT: Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium, 1 p.m. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 1020.

