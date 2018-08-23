Walker Buehler's seven scoreless innings are squandered by Dodgers bullpen in 3-1 loss to Cardinals

The nightmare unfolded like so many before it, like the games in April which the Dodgers wasted when they thought they could charm their way into the playoffs, like the defeats they’ve absorbed this month as the reality of their season-long funk has taken hold: An opponent swatted a home run, a pitcher gawked in disbelief and the fans at Dodger Stadium hustled toward the exits, unwilling to sit through another second of a 3-1 loss to the Cardinals.
The loss hung on the shoulder of Kenley Jansen. For the second time in three days, he permitted a tie-breaking home run in the ninth inning. He surrendered a two-run shot to St. Louis shortstop Paul DeJong. Jansen shuffled to the dugout, tossed his glove and settled onto the bench. His teammates offered a few pats on the backside, and little else.
Then again, the group had done very little all evening. The offense attempted an unorthodox solution to their woes with runners on base: Just make outs. The lone salvo was a solo home run from Joc Pederson. The team provided only one hit otherwise. In the eighth inning, after the bullpen had already blown one lead, Manny Machado grounded out with the bases loaded and jogged to first base.
There was little reason to sprint: The Dodgers (67-61) may not be going anywhere. Swept by St. Louis, they ended the evening trailing Arizona by 4 1/2 games in the National League West. The team has lost nine of its last 12 games.
On Wednesday they tarnished a gem from Walker Buehler. He Buehler set a career-high with nine strikeouts across seven innings as he lowered his earned-run average to 1.11 in his last five starts. He yielded three hits before bequeathing the game to the bullpen. The relievers let him down.
To protect the lead, manager Dave Roberts trusted left-handed reliever Scott Alexander in the eighth. His night was spoiled by right-handed pinch hitter Tyler O’Neill. O’Neill excavated a shin-high sinker for a game-tying homer.
His team blanked by St. Louis rookie Jack Flaherty for five innings, Pederson delivered his team’s first hit of the game with a solo home run in the sixth inning. Flaherty struck out 10 Dodgers. His teammates picked him up.
Roberts spent the majority of his pregame session discussing the various follies of his hitters in clutch situations. The Dodgers entered Wednesday ranked 23rd in the spot in on-base plus slugging percentage with runners on base (.728) and 20th in home runs (55). Roberts noted how often his players have been swinging through pitches down the middle.
“There’s opportunities that we have to I call it ‘end an at-bat,’ whether guys are in scoring position or not, where we take pitches when we shouldn’t, or we swing and miss or foul it off,” Roberts said.
The inconsistency, coupled with a bullpen breakdown earlier this month wrought by Kenley Jansen’s heart-related stint on the disabled list, has dumped the team into the middle of the pack in both the division and the Wild Card race. They reside in fifth place in the two-team race for the one-game playoff.
The calendar no longer favors their chances. When the season began, FanGraphs rated the chances the Dodgers would win the West at 85.2 percent. The probability had fallen to 46.3 percent by Wednesday morning. Roberts acknowledged the seriousness of the situation.
“I feel it,” he said. “And there should be. Urgency is a good thing. When the stakes are where they’re at, and every game is important, we should play with a sense of urgency.”
The team did not have to fret about situational hitting early on Wednesday. They had enough trouble with hitting, in general.
The Dodgers struck out 12 times on Monday and 10 times on Tuesday. Flaherty subjected them to a similar fate on Wednesday. Flaherty teamed at Harvard-Westlake High with future first-round picks Max Fried and Lucas Giolito. Flaherty was a first-round pick himself in 2014.
Flaherty pitched the last game of his high school career at Dodger Stadium. He twirled a no-hitter and contributed an RBI single in a 1-0 victory. In improbable fashion, he staged a replay of that performance on Wednesday.
At 22, Flaherty has established himself as a mainstay in St. Louis’ rotation this season. Flaherty toyed with the Dodgers at the outset. He struck out five batters and permitted no hits in the first three innings. He disabled the bats of his hosts with 95-mph fastballs and a sharp combination of sliders and curveballs. Buehler topped Flaherty with six strikeouts of his own through three.
The Dodgers kept flailing. Machado whiffed on a 95-mph fastball in the fourth. Brian Dozier stared at a two-strike changeup down the middle in the fifth. Max Muncy dusted himself off after tumbling into the stands on a defensive try — only to swing over a slider for another fifth-inning strikeout.
A two-out walk by Yasmani Grandal in the fifth gave the Dodgers their second base runner of the game. Up came Yasiel Puig. Flaherty spun a slider over the plate. Puig fouled it off. Flaherty pumped a fastball down the pipe. Puig could not square this one up, either. A 3-2 slider ended the affair: Puig missed the pitch altogether. He snapped his bat over his leg as he left the batter’s box.
Granted the absolute minimum of support, Buehler kept St. Louis silent. He struck out Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter, who may win the National League MVP, in three consecutive at-bats. Buehler ended the top of the sixth by freezing outfielder Jose Martinez with a 97-mph fastball for his eighth strikeout of the night.
Pederson broke Flaherty’s spell with one out in the sixth. He did what his teammates could not: He punished Flaherty for a mistake. When Flaherty hung a slider, Pederson hammered it just beyond the right-field fence for home run No. 19 this season.
Buehler waded into trouble in the seventh. Cardinals third baseman Jedd Gyorko smacked a leadoff double. He advanced to third on a groundout. With two outs, outfielder Harrison Bader redirected a 98-mph fastball into shallow left field. Machado back-tracked and caught the ball. Buehler pumped his fist as he left the mound.