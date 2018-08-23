Walker Buehler's seven scoreless innings are squandered by Dodgers bullpen in 3-1 loss to Cardinals

The nightmare unfolded like so many before it, like the games in April which the Dodgers wasted when they thought they could charm their way into the playoffs, like the defeats they’ve absorbed this month as the reality of their season-long funk has taken hold: An opponent swatted a home run, a pitcher gawked in disbelief and the fans at Dodger Stadium hustled toward the exits, unwilling to sit through another second of a 3-1 loss to the Cardinals.