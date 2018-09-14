Jansen makes it interesting, but Dodgers get win at St. Louis

Kenley Jansen survived a harrowing ninth inning, giving up two runs as he battled imprecise command, to collect the final outs of a 9-7 victory on the first night of this crucial, four-game series against the Cardinals. The victory pulled the Dodgers within one game of St. Louis in the race for the second Wild Card spot.
Manny Machado homered, doubled and singled to drive in three runs to lead the offense. David Freese delivered a two-run triple in the first inning. Chris Taylor scored a pair of runs. Enrique Hernandez, Austin Barnes and Matt Kemp all contributed multi-hit nights. The offense piled up 16 hits in all.
Clayton Kershaw navigated traffic for six innings, with St. Louis bruising him for eight hits and two walks. The fifth was a harrowing experience, as the Cardinals scored three times and appeared on the verge of turning a rout into a nail-biter. Kershaw escaped the frame and finished with four runs charged to his ledger.
An early-afternoon victory by the Rockies meant the Dodgers could gain no ground in the National League West. They would have to settle for inching closer toward the Wild Card. The players remained loose as they prepared for the game. About three hours before the first pitch, a fire alarm went off inside the clubhouse.
“What do we do?” Justin Turner asked a clubhouse attendant.
“I have no idea,” said the attendant, who ignored the alarm. So did the rest of the group. Eventually the pinging stopped. Kershaw studied a scouting report undisturbed.
His counterpart on the mound was St. Louis left-handed rookie Austin Gomber. Manager Dave Roberts ignored a statistical anomaly in Gomber’s numbers, which had been better for left-handed batters than right-handed batters, and filled out a lineup with his usual cast of right-handed hitters. Freese replaced Cody Bellinger at first base, while Taylor, Hernandez and Kemp played the outfield.
The Dodgers spotted Kershaw a three-run lead. Taylor and Machado greeted Gomber with first-inning singles. The hits set the table for Freese.
Freese has not played for the Cardinals since 2013, but his legacy in this city is secure. He grew up in the nearby suburbs and led the team to a championship in 2011. Freese was the MVP in the National League Championship Series and again in the World Series — his two-out triple in the ninth inning kept that season alive. He had visited Busch Stadium as a Pittsburgh Pirate in June, but the fans still greeted his arrival on Thursday with a lengthy ovation.
Freese doffed his helmet to the crowd. Then he tangled with Gomber for 14 pitches. Freese fouled off fastballs on the hands and curveballs at the shins. At last he turned on a belt-high changeup and yanked it down the third-base line.
Both runners scored as the baseball rattled around the left-field corner. Freese lugged himself to third with a triple. He scored when Kemp dunked a single in center field.
The Cardinals slashed away at the deficit immediately. Matt Carpenter, the St. Louis first baseman and MVP candidate, cracked a leadoff single. A double by second baseman Yairo Munoz put runners at the corners.
Kershaw kept St. Louis from overwhelming him. He struck out outfielder Jose Martinez with a backdoor slider for a crucial out. A groundout by outfielder Marcell Ozuna brought home a run, but Kershaw stranded Munoz at third base by fanning shortstop Paul DeJong with a back-foot slider.
Turner teamed with Machado to add a run in the third. Turner smashed a 90-mph fastball from Gomber to the left-field wall. Ozuna jumped to secure the baseball but dropped it. Turner received credit for a double. Machado doubled Turner home by hitting a fastball into right field.
Kershaw aided his own cause in the fourth. He came to bat after Hernandez and Austin Barnes had slashed singles through the left side of the infield. Kershaw squared up to bunt as Gomber made his delivery. As a slider approached the plate, Kershaw pulled his bat back and flicked the pitch into left field. It splashed in the grass as Hernandez raced home.
The hit ejected Gomber from the game. It did not slow down the Dodgers offense. Taylor hit an RBI double off a 93-mph fastball from former Padre Tyson Ross. With runners at second and third, Turner and Machado each contributed a sacrifice fly to swell their lead to seven.
The Cardinals trimmed the gap to four during the fifth inning, which was an ordeal for Kershaw. He had struck out seven entering the frame, and he collected his eighth by wiping out outfielder Harrison Bader to start the inning. Little else went right from there.
Kershaw hung a slider to Ross, who had remained in the game to soak up innings. He also proved dangerous at the plate. Ross hammered the pitch to center field. Hernandez leaped at the wall but could not prevent the second homer of Ross’s career.
Carpenter followed the bizarre blast with a bunt single. Munoz stroked a single into left. Martinez hit a grounder to the right side of the diamond. Freese fumbled the fielding, which left the bases loaded. A single by Ozuna and a sacrifice fly by DeJong brought the tying run into the on-deck circle.
Kershaw fell behind in the count, 3-0, to third baseman Jedd Gyorko. After taking a slider, Gyorko smashed another slider into left field. The ball raced off Gyorko’s bat, but found Taylor’s glove for the third out.
More duress awaited Kershaw in the sixth. Bader ripped a one-out double. Kershaw walked pinch hitter Tyler O’Neill to turn over St. Louis’s batting order. Kershaw disarmed Carpenter with a slider. Carpenter swung late and popped out in foul territory. Munoz grounded out on a curveball to strand both runners. Kershaw clapped his fist in his glove as he walked off the mound.
Machado eased the burden on the pitchers in the seventh. A slider from Cardinals reliever John Brebbia hummed down the middle. Machado parked the pitch on the center-field berm and rounded the bases on his 10th homer as a Dodger.