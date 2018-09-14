Jansen makes it interesting, but Dodgers get win at St. Louis

Freese has not played for the Cardinals since 2013, but his legacy in this city is secure. He grew up in the nearby suburbs and led the team to a championship in 2011. Freese was the MVP in the National League Championship Series and again in the World Series — his two-out triple in the ninth inning kept that season alive. He had visited Busch Stadium as a Pittsburgh Pirate in June, but the fans still greeted his arrival on Thursday with a lengthy ovation.