Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw satisfied after first session of live batting practice

The first pitch of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw's spring met an unfortunate demise. Yasiel Puig cracked it into center field to open the session of live batting practice. On a chilly day at Camelback Ranch, Kershaw did not expect an ambush.
"I probably should have," Kershaw said with a grin. "I didn't realize they faced guys yesterday. Second day, they were ready to go. That's going to be my excuse today."
During an inning of work Tuesday morning, there were a few other instances of hard contact. Puig smashed a grounder toward third base. Chris Taylor hit a similar grounder to the right side and hit a line drive into center. Later in the day, Kershaw struck out Puig with a curveball.
At this juncture of the spring, a day after the first official workout, the results matter little. Kershaw maintained that perspective as he pondered his outing. He is expected to make his Cactus League debut Sunday or Monday. He described his session as "not great, but physically, felt great. The pitching side of it needs a little work."
Kershaw is on track to start his eighth consecutive opening day for the Dodgers. When he takes the mound on March 29, he will set a franchise record for a pitcher for consecutive starts to begin the season. He is following his usual spring schedule, with only small tweaks.
"Really, everybody is here for us," Kershaw said. "Honestly. The starting pitchers need to go an inning at a time, four or five times. And that takes three or four weeks. There's not much you can do.
"Normally, I think I would throw two innings in this. And I think my next time, I'm going to throw one inning my first time out, as opposed to two. Little stuff, but ultimately, I don't think it matters. Come March 29, I don't think anybody is going to care where you're at right now."
Font to start Cactus League opener
Wilmer Font will start the Cactus League opener against the White Sox on Friday at Camelback Ranch.
Manager Dave Roberts expects Font to go two innings. Ross Stripling will start one of the two games in Saturday's split-squad doubleheader against the Giants and the Royals.
Font, a 27-year-old right-hander, pitched well for triple-A Oklahoma City in 2017, his first season as a Dodger. He went 10-8 with a 3.48 earned-run average in 25 starts. He struck out 11.9 batters per nine innings.
Font was less successful in a brief big-league stint in September. He posted a 17.18 ERA in three appearances.
Heading into 2018, Font is considered back of the team's back-end pitching depth, behind Stripling and Brock Stewart, who will serve as the primary understudies for the five regulars in the starting rotation. Font could also compete for a spot in the bullpen, Roberts said.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes