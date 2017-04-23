Dodgers take the fifth (and its six runs) to defeat the Diamondbacks

Adrian Gonzalez delivered a decisive, two-run double as the Dodgers put together a six-run fifth-inning to avoid a sweep at Chase Field with a 6-2 victory over the Diamondbacks. The hit by Gonzalez followed a game-tying, two-run double from Corey Seager and preceded a two-run homer by Yasmani Grandal.

Brandon McCarthy (3-0, 2.25 earned-run average) gave the bullpen some much-needed rest with seven innings of two-run baseball. He became the first Dodgers starter besides Clayton Kershaw to throw a pitch in the seventh inning this season. McCarthy struck out six and limited Arizona to five hits.

The Dodgers (9-10) fell behind early. With a runner at first base, McCarthy tried to thread a fastball near the fists of Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. The velocity read 95 mph, but Goldschmidt was not late. It was the sixth homer given up by a Dodgers starter in this series.

It took the Dodgers four innings to hang a run on Diamondbacks starter Shelby Miller. The offense stranded two runners in the first, two in the second and one more in the fourth. The breakthrough began when McCarthy led off the fifth with a walk. Joc Pederson followed with a walk of his own.

To the plate came Seager. He did not wait long to pounce. Miller tried a fastball. Seager lashed it off the wall in center field 413 feet away. McCarthy high-stepped home. Pederson caught a stop sign from third-base coach Chris Woodward, then noticed a mistake by the Diamondbacks: Shortstop Nick Ahmed had missed the cutoff throw, which left the baseball rolling to the infield dirt. Pederson sprinted home to tie the score.

A single by Justin Turner set the table for Gonzalez. He had looked overmatched in his previous at-bat, when Miller blew him away with a series of elevated fastballs in the mid-90s. By this point, though, Miller had left the game because of an apparent injury. In his place arrived reliever Randall Delgado.

Delgado can generate impressive velocity. His command is less than reliable. He grooved a 2-2 fastball over the plate, which allowed Gonzalez to extend his arms and unleash a drive to the opposite field. The ball thumped off the left field wall as two runs scored.

Gonzalez did not linger on the bases for long. The next pitch Delgado threw was a toothless changeup. Grandal blistered the baseball beyond the right-field fence.

