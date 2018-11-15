Dodgers Dugout: Catching up on a busy offseason so far

I want to note the passing of former Dodgers reliever Ken Howell, who pitched for the team from 1984 to 1988 before being part of the trade that brought Eddie Murray to the team. But his biggest impact on the team may have been as a coach. He was a Dodgers coach from 2002-15 and was key in helping Kenley Jansen transition from catcher to pitcher. After learning of Howell’s death, Jansen tweeted: “Kenny Howell. What a great mentor, a great man who guided me through my career and helped me be the person I am right now. I think about all the work he did with me pitching in the big leagues. I had to learn quick. He was there. I saw him for breakfast in Detroit last year. He was going through a lot w/his health & still was the same man of joy. This is a big loss for me, for @Dodgers & for baseball. My thoughts are with his family. I share my condolences with them and all those Kenny Howell affected positively. I know there are many of us.”