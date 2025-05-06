Dodgers place Teoscar Hernández on IL due to groin injury, call up James Outman

The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman, right, celebrates a two-run home run with Teoscar Hernández in the third inning of Monday’s game against the Marlins. An inning later, Hernández would exit the game with what the team originally called left hamstring tightness.

The Dodgers put outfielder Teoscar Hernández on the injured list Tuesday with a left groin strain, a day after Hernández injured himself chasing down a fly ball in right field and left the game early.

James Outman was called up from triple-A Oklahoma City to replace Hernández on the roster.

In the third inning of Monday’s win over the Miami Marlins, Hernández broke hard for a line drive in the gap and stretched at full sprint to make the catch.

After returning to the dugout between innings, Hernández was removed from the game, reporting tightness in both his hamstring and adductor to the team’s training staff. He was sent for an MRI exam on Tuesday.

“He’s a guy that just doesn’t come out of games by way of injury,” manager Dave Roberts said afterward. “That’s a little concerning given the person.”

Back with the Dodgers this season after re-signing with the club on a three-year, $66 million contract as a free agent this winter, Hernández had been one of the lineup’s most consistent run producers early this year.

He was batting .315, well above his career .264 average. He had nine home runs, tied with Shohei Ohtani for most on the team. He’d collected 34 RBIs in just 33 games, most in the majors.

Now the Dodgers, who were already playing without Tommy Edman this trip due to an ankle injury, will have another lineup hole to fill.

Outman, who finished third in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2023 but has struggled in brief stints in the majors since, was one of three triple-A players who arrived in Miami on Tuesday.

Reliever JP Feyereisen was called up, with fellow right-hander Yoendrys Gómez getting designated for assignment.

Starting pitcher Landon Knack also joined the big-league club, and is likely to pitch in the series finale against the Marlins on Wednesday.