Dodgers Dugout: 19 games remaining? It's nervous time

In the last newsletter, I pointed out his defensive deficiencies, of which there are many. He’s not valueless, because he does contribute on offense. His OPS+ has been over 100 every season of his career, he walks a lot and he has power. Will the Dodgers re-sign him? It’s a legitimate question. Assuming Keibert Ruiz and Will Smith aren’t quite ready to become the everyday catcher, and with Austin Barnes’ struggles at the plate this season, they have no obvious candidate to replace him. However, some team is bound to offer him a huge deal. Will the Dodgers match it or go for a cheaper replacement for a season while waiting for Ruiz and Smith? Other free-agent catchers this offseason are: Wilson Ramos, Kurt Suzuki, A.J. Ellis, Martin Maldonado, Nick Hundley, Jonathan Lucroy, Devin Mesoraco, Rene Rivera, Matt Wieters, Jeff Mathis and Drew Butera. Ramos would come at a pretty penny, but the rest could be available for a one-year deal, depending on how the market plays out. They also would not be a significant upgrade over Grandal, and some would be much worse. There are always trade possibilities too.