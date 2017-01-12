Dodgers Dugout: Where Dodgers hitters rank at their position

Hi, my name is Houston Mitchell, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. Do you think other parts of the country make fun of L.A. for panicking when we get an inch of rain?

How they rank

Last week, I graded the main Dodgers hitters. Most of you seemed to agree, though a few would have given Yasiel Puig a B and a few of you thought Joc Pederson and Yasmani Grandal should have gotten D’s.

Before moving to the pitchers, I wanted to take another look at the hitters from last season, seeing where they ranked at their position in WAR. What is WAR? Well, you can read more about it at fangraphs.com, but basically Wins Above Replacement is a stat designed to tell you: “If this player got injured and his team had to replace him with a minor leaguer or a player from the bench, how much value would the team be losing?” This value is expressed as wins, so if Player X is worth 4.3 wins to his team while Player Y is worth 1.5 wins, it is highly likely that Player X has been more valuable than Player Y.

Of course, there is no one stat that is a perfect indication of a player’s value, but WAR uses offense, baserunning and defense as part of its overall total, so it is one of the better ones. Below you will find the top 10 at each position in the National League last season, with a minimum of 250 plate appearances required.

Catcher

1. Buster Posey, Giants, 4.7

2. Wilson Ramos, Nationals, 3.3

3. Yadier Molina, Cardinals, 2.9

4. Yasmani Grandal, Dodgers, 2.8

5. J.T. Realmuto, Marlins, 2.6

6. Welington Castillo, Diamondbacks, 2.4

7. Jonathan Lucroy, Brewers, 2.3

8. Willson Contreras, Cubs, 1.8

9. Francisco Cervelli, Pirates, 1.6

10. Cameron Rupp, Phillies, 1.3

More evidence that Grandal is underrated.

First Base

1. Freddie Freeman, Braves, 6.5

2. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs, 5.7

3. Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks, 4.8

4. Brandon Belt, Giants, 4.3

5. Joey Votto, Reds, 4.0

6. Wil Myers, Padres, 3.2

7. Adrian Gonzalez, Dodgers, 2.1

8. Mark Reynolds, Rockies, 1.5

9. Justin Bour, Marlins, 1.2

10. John Jaso, Pirates, 0.9

Gonzalez was fourth in 2015.

Second Base

1. Jean Segura, Diamondbacks, 5.7

2. DJ LeMahieu, Rockies, 5.2

3. Daniel Murphy, Nationals, 4.6

4. Ben Zobrist, Cubs, 3.8