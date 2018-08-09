Dodgers Dugout: A way-too-early look at a potential playoff roster

Ross: A batter who gets a hit uses the coach to decide whether to go for a double. If there is a runner on first base and the batter hits a line drive, the coach must find the ball and instruct the runner to go or stay. The baserunner may forget or miss a sign and relies on the coach to help him, perhaps asking for a timeout and holding a conversation in foul territory away from the first baseman. To keep the runner from trying to read the scoreboard, the coach can remind him of the count, number of outs, and can scream if there is a pickoff attempt. He can tell the runner to break for second base if there is a wild pitch or passed ball. If the runner is a potential base stealer, the coach can hold a stopwatch to time the pitcher's delivery to the plate, give a verbal sign such as a name or number, and might even whisper in the runner's ear.