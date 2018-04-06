Tonight's Dodgers-Giants game postponed by rain, rescheduled as doubleheader on April 28

With rain in the forecast all evening, the game between the Dodgers and Giants scheduled for Friday was postponed. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on April 28 at AT&T Park.
The April 28 games are scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. Tickets for Friday's game will be honored for the afternoon game.
The rain also pushed back the scheduled start of Saturday's game. First pitch is now scheduled for 3:05 p.m., a two-hour delay from the initial time.
The Dodgers have listed Clayton Kershaw as the starter for Sunday's series finale. The team planned to start Kenta Maeda on Friday, but could shift Maeda into the bullpen for the weekend and start Rich Hill on Saturday. Hyun-Jin Ryu will likely be skipped on this turn through the rotation.
The Dodgers wanted to keep Kershaw (0-2, 2.25 earned-run average) on his regular schedule. The team has days off next Monday and Thursday, sandwiched around a two-day series against Oakland.
The Dodgers split the season-opening four-game series with San Francisco. Despite the two defeats, the Dodgers limited the Giants to two runs across the four games.
The Dodgers were less fortunate earlier this week against Arizona, getting swept by the Diamondbacks.
