NBA reschedules Lakers, Clippers games postponed to avoid L.A. wildfires

The NBA rescheduled Lakers and Clippers games postponed in Los Angeles last week because of wildfires, moving around six other scheduled games to accommodate the changes.

The Lakers game against San Antonio originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11, still needs to be rescheduled.

The first game postponed, the Jan. 9 Charlotte at Lakers game, will now be played on Feb. 19, shaving one day off of their All-Star break and adding a home-road back-to-back, with the Lakers scheduled to play in Portland the following day.

The Lakers will also have a back-to-back removed off their schedule, with their game against the Jazz originally set for Feb. 11 now scheduled for Feb. 10.

The Clippers will have four of their games rescheduled.

Their Jan. 11 game against Charlotte at Intuit Dome will now be played on March 16. Their Jan. 21 game with Chicago will be played on Jan. 20 at Intuit Dome. A home game scheduled with Washington on March 16 will now be played on Jan. 23.

A road game for the Clippers against Utah moved from March 19 to Feb. 13, the day before the All-Star break.