Adrian Gonzalez, Joc Pederson to start against lefties as Dodgers start series with Colorado

Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson has taken seven plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season. He is, thanks to the quirks of small-sample-size oddities, 3-for-7 in these encounters and hitting .148 against right-handed pitchers.

Manager Dave Roberts indicated on Monday evening he expected both Pederson and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, a pair of left-handed hitters, to play on Tuesday as the team begins a two-game series with Colorado. The Rockies will start left-handed pitchers in both games.

Gonzalez is hitting .179 in 19 plate appearances against lefties. The team recalled right-handed hitter Rob Segedin, who started in Gonzalez’s place on Monday and scored one of the team’s two runs in a loss to Arizona. Roberts is a fan of Segedin, but the team does not want to create a platoon situation at first base yet.

Here are the matchups for the next two nights:

Tuesday: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-2, 5.79 ERA) vs. LHP Kyle Freeland (1-1, 5.91 ERA)

Wednesday: LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 2.53 ERA) vs. LHP Tyler Anderson (1-2, 8.59 ERA).

Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 1 Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 1 Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Fans at the Dodgers 2017 season opener Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >>

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes