Adrian Gonzalez, Joc Pederson to start against lefties as Dodgers start series with Colorado

Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson has taken seven plate appearances against left-handed pitchers this season. He is, thanks to the quirks of small-sample-size oddities, 3-for-7 in these encounters and hitting .148 against right-handed pitchers.
Manager Dave Roberts indicated on Monday evening he expected both Pederson and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, a pair of left-handed hitters, to play on Tuesday as the team begins a two-game series with Colorado. The Rockies will start left-handed pitchers in both games.
Gonzalez is hitting .179 in 19 plate appearances against lefties. The team recalled right-handed hitter Rob Segedin, who started in Gonzalez’s place on Monday and scored one of the team’s two runs in a loss to Arizona. Roberts is a fan of Segedin, but the team does not want to create a platoon situation at first base yet.
Here are the matchups for the next two nights:
Tuesday: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-2, 5.79 ERA) vs. LHP Kyle Freeland (1-1, 5.91 ERA)
Wednesday: LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 2.53 ERA) vs. LHP Tyler Anderson (1-2, 8.59 ERA).
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes