Indians score early, often in rout Dodgers

CLEVELAND INDIANS 14, DODGERS 5

ON THE MOUND: A pair of errors by first baseman Ike Davis opened the door for a four-run first inning by Cleveland. Brandon McCarthy paid the price for the mistakes. The Indians scored five runs during his 4 1/3 innings, although only two were earned. McCarthy appears to have won a spot in the starting rotation, but he is not celebrating. “If I felt like that was a significant achievement, I’d be aiming way too low,” he said. “Twelve years in, I’ve done this for a long time. That’s not where my focus is. It’s on making 32 starts, pitching in the postseason, doing everything I need to do as a solid major league starter.” … Adam Liberatore allowed his first runs of the spring when Indians outfielder Yandy Diaz launched a three-run homer. Liberatore gave up a single and a walk before Diaz went deep.

AT THE PLATE: Joc Pederson hit his team-leading fifth home run of the Cactus League season. … Chase Utley had three hits and scored two runs. … A pair of prospects pounded former Dodger Carlos Frias in the ninth. Willie Calhoun struck a solo homer and Cody Bellinger hit a double.

EXTRA BASES: Adrian Gonzalez will rest for three days after tweaking his elbow on a check swing on Sunday. Gonzalez felt soreness that lingered throughout Monday. He dealt with inflammation in the joint earlier in the spring. Gonzalez suggested he would return to the lineup on Thursday. … The Dodgers reassigned pitchers Patrick Schuster and Madison Younginer to minor-league camp. The team has 51 players remaining in the big-league clubhouse.

UP NEXT: Milwaukee Brewers at Camelback Ranch, 1:05 p.m. No TV, no radio.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes