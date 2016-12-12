Dodgers re-sign closer Kenley Jansen to five-year, $80-million contract

When the Dodgers left the Winter Meetings last week, a sense of pessimism pervaded their negotiations with closer Kenley Jansen. He was reportedly weighing a five-year, $80-million offer from Miami, and it was unclear if the Dodgers would match it.

The weekend provided an answer. The Dodgers have reached an agreement with Jansen on those same terms, according to people familiar with the situation. The people requested anonymity because the contract was not finalized.

The contract will be the second-largest ever given to a free-agent reliever. Aroldis Chapman set the record last week with a five-year, $86-million deal with the Yankees.

The Dodgers are still in talks with third baseman Justin Turner and could finalize the terms a four-year contract later on Monday.

When the off-season began, the team identified their free agents as their top targets: Rich Hill, Jansen and Turner. The club inked Hill to a three-year, $48-million contract last week. Jansen is also coming back. The last piece may lock into place soon.

ALSO

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw begins offseason throwing program

Red Sox display philosophical difference with Dodgers by trading top prospect for ace Chris Sale

Dodgers hope for more stamina from Kenta Maeda in 2017