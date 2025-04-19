Advertisement
Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani’s wife gives birth to a girl for the couple’s first child

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, attend a Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 8.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff Writer Follow

ARLINGTON, Texas — Shohei Ohtani announced the birth of his first child on Saturday, posting on Instagram that he and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, welcomed a baby girl.

Ohtani has been on the paternity list since Friday, and stayed back in Los Angeles during the Dodgers’ trip to Texas to face the Rangers this weekend in anticipation of the birth.

Ohtani first announced that he and Tanaka were expecting back in December. The couple got married the same winter Ohtani signed his 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers.

Advertisement
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws a pitch to the Texas Rangers.

Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto outduels Jacob deGrom, makes statement in Dodgers’ win over Rangers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominates over seven shutout innings and the Dodgers score a couple runs in the ninth to take a 3-0 win over the Texas Rangers.

More to Read

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Dodgers

Advertisement
Advertisement