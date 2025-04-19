Shohei Ohtani’s wife gives birth to a girl for the couple’s first child

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, attend a Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 8.

Shohei Ohtani announced the birth of his first child on Saturday, posting on Instagram that he and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, welcomed a baby girl.

Ohtani has been on the paternity list since Friday, and stayed back in Los Angeles during the Dodgers’ trip to Texas to face the Rangers this weekend in anticipation of the birth.

Ohtani first announced that he and Tanaka were expecting back in December. The couple got married the same winter Ohtani signed his 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers.