Top 30 MLB free agents: Will Juan Soto get Shohei Ohtani money — and will Dodgers sign him?

The champagne has barely dried. The Dodgers’ flight home from New York has barely tickled the runway. A long-awaited parade will unify Los Angeles around a World Series championship.

But who is going to sign Juan Soto?

Sure, he was a New York Yankees stalwart throughout the postseason. But now he’s a free agent, about to take offers from any team willing to cough up, what, $600 million, maybe more?

Major League Baseball moves from postseason fire to the offseason hot stove in a matter of moments. Free agents can negotiate only with their current teams for the first five days after the World Series. Contract options — either team or player — must be exercised within the same five days.

One more activity that must occur within the same time period is teams making qualified offers to their own free agents. Doing so means the team gets draft pick compensation if the free agent signs with another team. A qualified offer is $21.05 million for one season. Players have until Nov. 19 to accept.

The new class of free agents includes lots of starting pitching when starting pitching is less important than ever and a dearth of leverage relievers when leverage relievers are coveted more than ever.

Impact hitters are available at each position, followed by a drop off in talent. One clearly superior player — Soto — could challenge the record for most lucrative contract ever. His agent, Scott Boras, is the best in the business, and he doesn’t give hometown discounts or anything else that shaves numbers off the bottom line.

Boras, in fact, is the next most influential name. He represents seven of the top 10 players on The Times’ list and 10 of the top 24. He tends to drag out negotiations, so expect that several big names will remain on the market not only into 2025 but perhaps into spring training.

Here are the top 30 free agents with a longer list to follow:

Name, age, positions, agent

Juan Soto, 26, OF, Scott Boras: Most free agents are on the wrong side of 30. Soto, on the other hand, turned 26 on Oct. 25 — the day his Yankees lost Game 1 of the World Series — and is expected to land a deal of 12 years or more and between $500 and $650 million, a contract exceeded only by that of Shohei Ohtani. Expect him to stay on the East Coast and either re-sign with the Yankees or jump to the New York Mets.

Rōki Sasaki, 23, SP, N/A: The Dodgers, Yankees, Mets, Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks are chief among potential suitors for the next big thing coming from Japan. Sasaki has posted a 2.02 earned-run average over 415 innings in four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines, who can grant him permission to leave for MLB this offseason. He will be expensive given the benchmark 12-year, $325-million deal the Dodgers gave Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Corbin Burnes, 30, SP, Boras: Burnes, who turned 30 Oct. 22, should land a lucrative multi-year deal after not missing a start the last four years and posting an ERA under 3.00 in four of the last five years. The 2021 Cy Young Award winner was every bit as good in 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles as he was in six years with the Milwaukee Brewers. Look for Baltimore to try to re-sign him and the Dodgers, Mets, Red Sox and Yankees to take long looks.

Max Fried, 31, SP, CAA: Like Jack Flaherty, Fried is a product of Harvard-Westlake High in Studio City. Also like Flaherty, Fried is a highly-sought veteran starter with postseason experience and a knack for winning. He was 73-36 (.670) in eight years with the Atlanta Braves. The Dodgers could use a left-handed starter and will have competition from the Braves, San Diego Padres and Orioles, among others.

Pete Alonso, 30, 1B, Boras: One of the most popular players in Mets history, the Polar Bear is a power hitter — 226 homers in five-plus seasons — and clubhouse jewel. The Mets will try to re-sign him, and he’ll be amenable to a return. But with Boras as an agent, he also will be aggressively shopped. The St. Louis Cardinals might be a landing spot because they’re unlikely to bring back first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and need to fill that power void.

Alex Bregman, 31, 3B, Boras: Like Alonso, Bregman is seemingly attached to the hip of his longtime team, in his case the Houston Astros. But like Alonso, Bregman is represented by Boras and likely will attract multiple offers. Bregman is a pull hitter who benefited from the friendly confines of Minute Maid Park. The Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers and Yankees, among others, could use a consistently productive third baseman.

Willy Adames, 29, SS, CAA: The Dodgers were linked to Adames as a potential trade acquisition for two years, and unless they want to hand the position to Tommy Edman, the need remains. Adames brings uncommon power for a shortstop and also uncommon swing and miss — he’s struck out more than 150 times in five seasons. The San Francisco Giants and Braves also have a need, and Adames might consider a return to the Brewers.

Blake Snell, 32, SP, Boras: The left-hander can only hope this foray into free agency goes better than a year ago if he opts out of the second year of his $62-million deal with the Giants. He wasn’t signed until well into spring training despite coming off a Cy Young award season and went 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA in his first six starts. After a stint on the IL, he was 5-0 with a 1.23 ERA in 14 starts.

Cody Bellinger, 29, Boras: The former Dodgers elite center fielder and enigmatic hitter can opt out of the last two years and $52.5 million of his three-year, $80-million contract with the Chicago Cubs. He’s still young enough to test the market again despite a dip in his production last season with 18 home runs and 78 runs batted in in 130 games).

Sean Manaea, 32, SP, Boras: The left-hander’s late-season lowering of his arm slot was on full display in the postseason with the Mets, which could greatly elevate his market. He’ll be 33 by opening day, yet his 3.47 ERA was his lowest in a full season, and his 182 innings were the most he’s pitched in his nine-year career. He pretty much hasn’t missed a start in nine years, which also counts for something.

Jack Flaherty, 29, SP, CAA: The first of three Dodgers free agents bolstered his market by posting his best numbers since 2019 in his walk year. Flaherty was 13-7 with 194 strikeouts in 162 innings with the Tigers and Dodgers. He also exhibited poise and effectiveness during the playoffs

Teoscar Hernández, 32, OF, Republik: Hernández did exactly what he needed to do after conceding to a slow market and taking a one-year, $23-million deal with the Dodgers. He flourished, hitting 33 home runs and driving in 99 runs. He also smiled his way through the season, gleefully tossed sunflower seeds on teammates and became Ohtani’s pal. He’d like to re-sign with the Dodgers but might get a better deal elsewhere.

Anthony Santander, 30, OF, GSE: A legitimate power hitter who strikes out a ton, doesn’t walk a ton and doesn’t hit for average, Santander is coming off a career year. He had 44 home runs and 102 RBIs with the Orioles and entered a market thin on corner outfielders. But he could languish the way Hernández and others did a year ago and end up with a short deal with a high average annual value.

Christian Walker, 34, 1B, CAA: Besides being an absolute beast at Dodger Stadium — batting .341 with 19 home runs in 34 games — Walker is a two-time Gold Glove winner with 30-home run power. The Astros and Cardinals could be landing spots and he’d also be a beast in Fenway Park for Boston. That also would dramatically reduce the number of games he’d play in Chavez Ravine.

Walker Buehler, 30, SP, Excel: Alarmingly ineffective in the regular season after coming back from a second Tommy John surgery, Buehler rehabilitated his value by regaining his command and his swagger during the postseason, pitching the ninth inning of the decisive Game 5 of the World Series two days after he pitched five innings. The franchise has invested so much in him that a reunion is a strong possibility, but a longer contract from another team might prompt him to leave.

Tanner Scott, 30, RP MVP: The left-hander bolstered the Padres bullpen after being acquired from the Marlins at the trade deadline. He’s averaged more than 10 strikeouts per nine innings in each of his eight seasons and has progressively improved over the last five years, capped by a 1.72 ERA and 22 saves in 2024. Scott is the top reliever on the market.

Shane Bieber, 29, SP, Rosenhaus: The 2020 AL Cy Young award winner underwent Tommy John surgery in April and won’t return until the middle of next season. The Dodgers love to latch onto pitchers such as this, with great upside potential upon recovery. His contract could include a modest base salary and incentives. The Laguna Hills High product could return to the Guardians, who drafted him out of UC Santa Barbara in 2016.

Nathan Eovaldi, 35, ACES: A 13-year veteran who has made 275 career starts, Eovaldi isn’t slowing down. He won 12 games each of the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers, and was 5-0 during their 2023 World Series championship run. He triggered a vesting option of $20 million for 2025 by exceeding 300 innings the last two years but is expected to test the market instead.

Michael Wacha, 33, SP, CAA: The right-hander is improving with age, putting together three outstanding seasons in a row for three different teams, most recently going 13-8 for the Kansas City Royals. He could exercise a player’s option for $16 million but seems in line for a multi-year contract with an annual average value of at least that much.

Tomoyuki Sugano, 35, SP, N/A: In 12 seasons with the Yomiuri Giants, Sugano has gone 136-75 with a 2.45 ERA. He enjoyed a career year in 2024 with a 15-3 record and 1.67 ERA in 157 innings. Similar to Yamamoto and Yu Darvish, Sugano is a master of changing speeds and commanding as many as six pitches.

Jurickson Profar, 32, OF, MVP: In his 11th season and on a one-year, $1-million contract, Profar figured it out in San Diego, setting personal bests of a .380 on-base percentage, 24 home runs, 94 runs, 85 RBIs and a .280 batting average. Re-signing with the Padres is a distinct possibility, especially since Profar left Boras for MVP, which represents Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tyler O’Neill, 29, OF, Boras: O’Neill has played more than 100 games only twice in seven seasons, but he hit more than 30 home runs both times, including 31 in 2024 in his only year with the Red Sox. He’s an excellent outfielder with two Gold Gloves, but he’s had trouble staying healthy, experiencing back, neck and leg injuries over the years. The lack of durability might force O’Neill to take a one-year deal with options.

Yusei Kikuchi, 33, SP, Boras: The Japanese import has been generally disappointing since signing with the Mariners in 2019, but he was outstanding for the Astros after they acquired him from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline this season. Kikuchi went 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts with Houston, which could boost his market this offseason.

Ha-Seong Kim, 29, SS, Boras: Kim’s four-year, $28-million contract with the Padres has expired, and he might get another medium-term deal because the only free-agent shortstop better than him is Adames. Kim, a Gold Glove winner in 2023, is coming off surgery on his right shoulder, and teams will need assurance that he is fully healed.

Gleyber Torres, 28, 2B, Octagon: Torres found new life after moving to leadoff in late August, posting an OPS of .856 down the stretch and into the postseason for the Yankees. Torres refused to move from second base to third when the Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm, so any team signing him knows where he wants to play. Fortunately for him, free-agent talent at second is thin.

Eugenio Suárez, 33, 3B, Octagon: Suárez has 276 home runs in 11 seasons, hitting at least 30 five times. He drove in 101 runs in 2024 for the Diamondbacks, the third time he’s put up triple digits. Suárez also seems to be improving on defense, posting his best advanced fielding stats of his career. The Diamondbacks likely will exercise a $15-million team option.

Carlos Estévez, 32, RP, Premier Talent: The closer with the same given name as Charlie Sheen is the top right-handed reliever on the market. Estévez became a closer with the Angels in 2023, notching 31 saves. He had another 20 when the Angels traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies at the 2024 deadline, and he pitched well in Philadelphia, posting a 2.57 ERA with six saves. He should have several suitors.

Brandon Lowe, 30, Bledsoe: The left-handed hitting Lowe has exceptional power for a second baseman, but he’s spent an inordinate amount of time on the injured list, playing more than 110 games just once in seven seasons with the Rays. That one season was 2021, and he produced 39 home runs and 99 RBIs. In 113 postseason at-bats, Lowe is batting just .115.

Nick Martinez, 34, RP, RMG: An accomplished swingman, Martinez made 16 starts and 26 relief appearances for the Padres in 2024, going 10-7 with a 3.10 ERA. He started for four years in Japan and made two starts for silver medal-winning Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. Martinez has indicated he’d like to become a full-time starter and likely will sign with a team with an open rotation spot.

Blake Treinen, 37, RP, Apex: When healthy, Treinen is as tough to hit as any reliever in baseball, mixing a frisbee-like sweeper with a mid-90s fastball. Although he missed the 2023 and 2023 seasons with injuries, the right-hander posted ERAs under 2.00 in 2021 and 2024. The Dodgers are a favorite to re-sign him after the time and effort put into his rehab and development resulted in a huge World Series contribution.

Other free agents to watch by position and alphabetical order, with their ages in 2025. Current and former Dodgers are in bold.

Starting pitchers

Matthew Boyd, 34

Mike Clevinger, 34

Alex Cobb, 37

Patrick Corbin, 35

Anthony DeSclafani, 35

Kyle Gibson, 37

Andrew Heaney, 34

Kyle Hendricks, 35

Adrian Houser, 32

Merrill Kelly, 36

Clayton Kershaw, 37

Michael Lorenzen, 33

Lance Lynn, 38

Frankie Montas, 32

Charlie Morton, 41

Nick Pivetta, 32

José Quintana, 36

Colin Rea, 34

Max Scherzer, 40

Luis Severino, 31

Justin Verlander, 42

Trevor Williams, 33

Relief pitchers

Shawn Armstrong, 34

Scott Barlow, 32

Jalen Beeks, 31

Aaron Bummer, 31

Aroldis Chapman, 37

Danny Coulombe, 35

Buck Farmer, 34

Caleb Ferguson, 28

Dylan Floro, 34

Yimi García, 34

Trevor Gott, 32

Jeff Hoffman, 32

Clay Holmes, 32

Kenley Jansen, 37

Jakob Junis, 32

Craig Kimbrel, 37

José Leclerc, 31

Emilio Pagán, 34

Chris Martin, 39

A.J. Minter, 31

Héctor Neris, 36

Brooks Raley, 37

David Robertson, 40

Paul Sewald, 35

Brent Suter, 35

Luke Weaver, 31

Kirby Yates, 38

Catchers

Travis d’Arnaud, 36

Austin Barnes, 35

Elias Díaz, 34

Yasmani Grandal, 36

Austin Hedges, 32

Kyle Higashioka, 35

Danny Jansen, 30

Carson Kelly, 30

James McCann, 35

Gary Sánchez, 32

First baseman

Josh Bell, 32

Wilmer Flores, 33

Joey Gallo, 31

Paul Goldschmidt, 37

Rhys Hoskins, 32

Ryan O’Hearn, 31

Anthony Rizzo, 35

Carlos Santana, 39

Justin Turner, 40

Second baseman

Brandon Drury, 32

Kyle Farmer, 34

Whit Merrifield, 36

Jorge Polanco, 31

Shortstop

Nick Ahmed, 35

Brandon Crawford, 38

Paul DeJong, 31

Jose Iglesias, 35

Kevin Newman, 31

Miguel Rojas, 36

Amed Rosario, 29

Third baseman

J.D. Davis, 32

Yoán Moncada, 30

Gio Urshela, 33

Left fielders

Mark Canha, 36

Michael Conforto, 32

Adam Duvall, 36

Travis Jankowski, 34

David Peralta, 37

Tommy Pham, 37

Rob Refsnyder, 34

Austin Slater, 32

Alex Verdugo, 29

Jesse Winker, 31

Center fielders

Harrison Bader, 31

Garrett Hampson, 30

Kiké Hernández, 34

Manuel Margot, 30

Michael A. Taylor, 34

Right fielders

Randal Grichuk, 33

Jason Heyward, 35

Max Kepler, 32

Hunter Renfroe, 33

Designated hitters

Joc Pederson, 33

J.D. Martinez, 37

Andrew McCutchen, 38

Daniel Vogelbach, 32