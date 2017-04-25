Dodgers promote Julio Urias, say pitcher is with them to stay

It was not a secret that Julio Urias would make his 2017 debut for the Dodgers on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park. The Dodgers had hinted at his arrival for several days.

What remained unclear, at least until Tuesday afternoon, was what the team planned to do with Urias after he pitched against the Giants in the series finale.

Urias, manager Dave Roberts said, is staying in the majors.

“That was why we did what we did, to shorten his season, condense it, slow-play it, whatever you want to say,” Roberts said. “So we can now get Julio here, and he can be with us for the duration.”

The team will keep six pitchers in its rotation for one turn. Alex Wood will start Wednesday and Kenta Maeda will start Friday.

The Dodgers would like Wood to return to the bullpen, where he could become a vital pitcher in high-leverage situations. But if Maeda continues to struggle — he has a record of 1-2 and an earned-run average of 8.05, having given up seven home runs in 19 innings — the team may need Wood in the rotation. Urias is not a candidate to pitch in relief, Roberts said.

The Dodgers are expected to cap Urias’ innings somewhere between 160 and 180. The number has not been officially revealed, and the team is unlikely to do so. But they will continue to be cautious with his usage throughout the season.

Urias threw 93 pitches in 5 2/3 innings during a game for triple-A Oklahoma City. The performance served, in effect, as his final outing to prepare him for the big league season. Urias had a 3.39 ERA as a rookie for the Dodgers in 2016.

“He’s familiar with the big leagues,” Roberts said. “He’s pitched in playoff games. So we’re excited to get him back.”

Short hop

To make room for the debut of top prospect Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers optioned outfielder Brett Eibner to Oklahoma City. The team designated for assignment pitcher Joe Gunkel to create a spot on the 40-man roster.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Follow Andy McCullough on Twitter @McCulloughTimes