Dodgers put Clayton Kershaw on disabled list; ace is headed back to L.A. for evaluation

A hellish road trip for the Dodgers turned even darker Sunday morning, when the team placed Clayton Kershaw on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis.
Kershaw was scheduled to fly back to Los Angeles to be examined by team doctor Neal ElAttrache, a Dodgers official said.
Kershaw has been placed on the disabled list in each of the last three seasons. He suffered a herniated disk in 2016 and a strained back muscle in 2017.
The Dodgers have been decimated by injuries to start the season. Justin Turner has yet to appear in a game since fracturing his wrist in March. Corey Seager underwent season-ending elbow surgery on Friday. Hyun-Jin Ryu tore a groin muscle last week and will be out until after the All-Star break.
The Dodgers called up Brock Stewart to take Kershaw's place on the roster.
