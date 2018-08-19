Dodgers lose to Mariners in extra innings with walk-off balk

The movement was small enough that it might not be noticeable in another situation. But this was the 10th inning of a tied game between two teams with playoff aspirations. When Dodgers reliever Dylan Floro stepped off the mound with the bases loaded, his team’s fate was sealed. It was a walk-off balk in a 5-4 defeat to the Seattle Mariners, one which left the Dodgers furious at the umpiring crew but unable to answer.