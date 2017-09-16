Dodgers extend winning streak to four with 3-2 victory over Nationals

The solution lurked beneath their noses, but as the Dodgers meandered through a 1-16 skid earlier this month, the group attempted a series of stunts to exorcise their demons.

Yu Darvish sprinkled salt in the Dodger Stadium dugout. Adrian Gonzalez carried the lineup to umpires before one game. Someone stashed a statue of Jobu, the voodoo doll from “Major League,” in the bat rack. The clubhouse attendants served as bat boys. A member of the training staff took a fastball in the ribs as a motivational ploy.

None of the tricks worked. The team suffered through weeks of futility before it became clear that rituals to ward off spirits, fictional totems and support staffers wearing bruises would not solve their woes. The answer looked only more obvious after Saturday’s 3-2 victory over the Nationals, the fourth in a row for the Dodgers, in which Rich Hill stymied his opponents, the offense supplied firepower and Yasiel Puig dove to save a lead.

The concept of playing better baseball had evaded the Dodgers (96-52) for so long, but by Saturday they had re-entered a groove. Cody Bellinger hit a homer. Chase Utley doubled twice and scored both times. Hill struck out seven and permitted only a solo homer in five innings. He exited after 74 pitches.

The Dodgers survived a rocky eighth inning, when a pair of ground balls evaded the grasp of shortstop Corey Seager. Tony Watson gave up an RBI single to Nationals shortstop Trea Turner but recovered to escape the inning. Puig sprawled across the grass in right field to steal a potentially score-tying hit from Washington second baseman Daniel Murphy.

The advantage started with a familiar source. Bellinger crushed a waist-high, 93-mph fastball from Nationals starter A.J. Cole. The solo shot added to Bellinger’s franchise record for homers by a rookie. He now has 38.

An inning later, a temporary leadoff hitter sparked the lineup. Utley had started Friday against Edwin Jackson, another right-handed pitcher, as the Dodgers appear to have settled on a platoon at second base. Utley will face the right-handed pitchers, for the most part, with Logan Forsythe set to play against left-handed starters.

Utley opened a rally by pulling a double into right field. Three batters later, Cole tossed a change-up on the outer edge of the plate to Bellinger. Cole appeared wary of testing Bellinger inside after his earlier homer. Instead, Bellinger countered by flicking an RBI single into left.

Hill cruised through the first three innings. He benefited from the zone of umpire Gary Cederstrom, who afforded both pitchers some generous strikes. Hill would not complain — he struck out six in three innings and did not surrender a hit until there were two outs in the fourth.

Hill could not put away Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon, a candidate for National League MVP. Rendon took a nine-pitch walk in the second. Two innings later, he launched a fastball into the Dodgers’ bullpen to give Washington its first hit and its first run.

Utley helped formulate a response in the fourth. He yanked another double into right. An infield single by Seager moved Utley to third. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Justin Turner.

