Hyun-Jin Ryu pitches seven scoreless innings in 4-0 Dodgers victory over Nationals

There might come a time this season when Hyun-Jin Ryu will be welcome to pitch the eighth inning. Or, frankly, there might not.
Ryu has not lasted beyond seven innings in four years, in a game so long ago that Andre Ethier was the Dodgers' center fielder and Cuban prospect Erisbel Arruebarrena, since banished by the organization, was the shortstop.
In the interim, Ryu tore up his pitching shoulder. Doctors rebuilt the anatomy, and Ryu rebuilt the strength, but "handle with care" remains the watchword for a pitcher whose fastball never was all that fast even when healthy.
The prudent approach paid dividends on Saturday, when Ryu worked seven shutout innings to tame the Washington Nationals and their more glamorous starter, Stephen Strasburg.
The Dodgers won, 4-0, but the final score belies how taut Ryu's performance was. Birthday boy Joc Pederson hit the home run that gave Ryu a 1-0 lead after two innings, and the Dodgers did not score again until Ryu had departed.
Enrique Hernandez added a solo home run in the seventh inning. Saturday's bobblehead honoree, Cody Bellinger, hit a two-run homer in the eighth. Tony Cingrani and Kenley Jansen worked an inning each in relief, finishing off the two-hit shutout.
The Pederson home run was Strasburg's only blip through the first six innings. That he could go deep into the game was not in question.
Ryu, well, that was another matter. The Dodgers do not push him toward the late innings, and a decision he made early in the evening appeared to doom his chances to survive for long this time.
In the third inning, the Nationals had Bryce Harper at bat, a man on first, and two out. Ryu threw three balls to Harper. Surely Ryu was pitching around Harper, which would have made complete sense since the next batter was Ryan Zimmerman.
But Ryu threw a called strike, and then another, and then Harper fouled off three pitches.
Harper drew the walk, but on nine pitches rather than four. Zimmerman walked too, on six pitches.
By the time Moises Sierra grounded out for the third out, Ryu had thrown 22 pitches in the inning – twice as many as he probably needed to, and high-stress ones at that.
After three innings, he had thrown 50 pitches. Who knew he would strike out the side in the next inning? Who knew the Nationals would not put another man on base against him, with Ryu retiring the final 13 batters he faced? Who knew Ryu would need just 10 pitches to get through the sixth inning, five to get through the seventh?
He threw 89 pitches in all, not an unreasonably high number, but good enough for the Dodgers.
Can't argue with the results. The Dodgers won. Ryu won, too.
He has started four games, lost none. The Dodgers have won nine, and he has won three.
