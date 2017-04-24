Dodgers place Joc Pederson on the disabled list with strained groin

Joc Pederson became the 12th Dodger to land on the disabled list this season after his sore right groin failed to loosen up while he took swings in the batting cage Monday afternoon at AT&T Park. The team recalled outfielder Brett Eibner to take Pederson’s place on the roster.

Eibner had been optioned to triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday morning to make room for reliever Adam Liberatore. Eibner had not even left Phoenix, where the Dodgers played Sunday afternoon, when the team informed him that he would be traveling to San Francisco.

Pederson was injured when he lunged at the bag running to first base on Sunday. Manager Dave Roberts suggested that his starting center fielder would likely require about a week off. Given the new 10-day disabled list, Roberts said, “I think the decision for us was pretty easy.”

Pederson, who is hitting .220 with a .662 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, did not offer much insight into his condition. Asked how he felt before Monday’s game against the Giants, he told a small group of reporters, “I feel good,” and walked away. The team placed him on the DL about an hour later.

Urias expected to debut Thursday

As the team has telegraphed for several days, Julio Urias is expected to make his 2017 debut on Thursday against the Giants. Roberts announced that Kenta Maeda would start on Friday at home against Philadelphia rather than Thursday as previously listed. Roberts declined to name Urias as the starter for Thursday, but he has hinted at the possibility since the weekend.

Urias threw 93 pitches and logged 5 2/3 innings for triple-A Oklahoma City in his last start.

Gutierrez still not ready

Franklin Gutierrez, on the disabled list with a strained hamstring, will miss another week, Roberts said. The team does not expect Gutierrez to rejoin the big league club until the beginning of May.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes