Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers place starting pitcher Blake Snell on injured list

Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell looks down as he struggles against the Braves.
Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell, who struggled at times against the Atlanta Braves on April 2 at Dodger Stadium, has been placed on the injured list.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff Writer Follow

PHILADELPHIA — The Dodgers placed starting pitcher Blake Snell on the injured list Sunday, in what was the first blow to their starting rotation this season.

The team said Snell has left shoulder inflammation, and backdated his IL stint to April 3. While the severity of his injury wasn’t immediately clear, the $182-million offseason signing will be out at least through the end of next week’s homestead.

Before his injury was announced on Sunday, Snell threw off the bullpen mound at Citizens Bank Park, then spoke with head trainer Thomas Albert and general manager Brandon Gomes for several minutes in the outfield.

Advertisement
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki throws during a spring training baseball practice, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Dodgers

Same hype, different experiences: How Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki are acclimating with Dodgers

Entering spring training, Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell were the most notable new names on the Dodgers’ star-studded roster and will be expected to spearhead the rotation.

The Dodgers called up reliever Matt Sauer in a corresponding move, but are now without a clear starter for Tuesday (which would have been Snell’s next outing) or Wednesday (when they were already planning to go with a bullpen game or spot starter).

The team does have depth options in triple-A, including Landon Knack, Bobby Miller and Justin Wrobleski.

More to Read

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Dodgers

Advertisement
Advertisement