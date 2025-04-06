Dodgers place starting pitcher Blake Snell on injured list

Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell, who struggled at times against the Atlanta Braves on April 2 at Dodger Stadium, has been placed on the injured list.

The team said Snell has left shoulder inflammation, and backdated his IL stint to April 3. While the severity of his injury wasn’t immediately clear, the $182-million offseason signing will be out at least through the end of next week’s homestead.

Before his injury was announced on Sunday, Snell threw off the bullpen mound at Citizens Bank Park, then spoke with head trainer Thomas Albert and general manager Brandon Gomes for several minutes in the outfield.

The Dodgers called up reliever Matt Sauer in a corresponding move, but are now without a clear starter for Tuesday (which would have been Snell’s next outing) or Wednesday (when they were already planning to go with a bullpen game or spot starter).

The team does have depth options in triple-A, including Landon Knack, Bobby Miller and Justin Wrobleski.