Dodgers power way to four-run rally in ninth inning for 6-5 win over Phillies

The Dodgers staged a miraculous comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday night, with Yasiel Puig, Cody Bellinger and pinch-hitter Justin Turner hitting consecutive solo home runs off closer Hector Neris, and Adrian Gonzalez knocking in the winning run with a single to beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-5.

Trailing, 5-2, Puig led off the ninth with his fifth home run of the season, lining a 94-mph fastball from Neris over the wall in left-center field to make it 5-3. Bellinger, who hit his first big league home run in the seventh inning, smashed the next pitch off the right-field foul pole to make it 5-4.

Turner, who was supposed to get the night off, then followed with his first home run of the season to left field before Chris Taylor struck out. Austin Barnes singled to center to knock Neris out of the game. Barnes advanced to second on Corey Seager’s hit.

With two on and two out, Gonzalez hit an opposite-field grounder that third baseman Maikel Franco got a glove on put couldn’t stop.

The ball trickled into shallow left field, and Barnes scored easily for the walk-off win.

Zach Eflin was a Dodger for a day in 2014, traded with catcher Yasmani Grandal from San Diego to Los Angeles on Dec. 18 of that year and dealt from Los Angeles to Philadelphia for shortstop Jimmy Rollins the next day.

Though the 6-foot-6, 215-pound right-hander never suited up for the Dodgers, he looked pretty comfortable on their mound Saturday night, yielding two runs and four hits over seven innings.

Eflin, 23, gave up a 421-foot home run to Andrew Toles to lead off the first and a 401-foot solo shot to Bellinger—the first big league homer for the Dodgers’ highly touted prospect—in the seventh, and almost nothing in between.

The only other hits off Eflin, whose four-pitch mix included a fastball that touched 96 mph, were Corey Seager’s third-inning single and Chase Utley’s fifth-inning double.

Phillies first baseman Brock Stassi hit a three-run homer in the fourth off Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy, and Andrew Knapp added a solo shot off reliever Chris Hatcher in the eighth.

The Dodgers brought the potential tying run to the plate in the eighth, but with two on and two outs, Phillies reliever Joaquin Benoit struck out Grandal on three pitches to preserve a 5-2 lead.

McCarthy, who did not allow more than two runs in any of his first four starts, pitched around some early traffic, blanking the Phillies despite giving up a leadoff double to Franco in the second and Utley’s error to open the third.

Trouble caught up with McCarthy in the fourth. Franco and Michael Saunders opened with singles, and Daniel Nava flied to deep center.

McCarthy’s first pitch to Stassi, a 93-mph sinking fastball, did not sink enough.

The left-handed batter crushed the thigh-high offering over the wall in left-center for his second homer and a 3-1 lead. The Phillies tacked on one in the fifth when Odubel Herrera doubled and scored on Nava’s two-out single to center to make it 4-1.

Bellinger’s homer to right pulled the Dodgers to within 4-2 in the seventh, but Knapp’s homer to right made it 5-2 in the eighth.

The Dodgers entered Saturday ranked 10th in the National League in on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.713) and 13th home runs (21), the latter figure suppressed, somewhat surprisingly, by the middle of the order, where Turner and Gonzalez, the primary No. 3 and 4 hitters, had combined for zero homers before Saturday.

Early power is rare for Turner, who has one homer in 117 career April games and did not homer in the first month of 2016. The third baseman finshed the year with 27 homers and 90 runs batted in.

“I don’t know why that is,” Turner said. “It’s kind of the way it shakes out. I’ve also hit about six balls [this month] straight into the wind that were probably homers on normal days, so it’s nothing I’m worried about.”

Neither are the Dodgers. Turner entered Saturday ranked first in the league in doubles (10), third in average (.381), sixth in on-base percentage (.447) and 15th in OPS (.947). He finished 2016 with an .832 OPS. He had a 14-game hitting streak and was batting .444 (eight for 18) with runners in scoring position.

According to Fangraphs, Turner had a 32.0% line-drive rate, up from his 24.5% career rate, and had not popped out to an infielder this season.

“The way he’s swinging the bat, squaring it up … he’s still a very productive player and helping us win games,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who held Turner out of Saturday’s starting up to rest. “With J.T., I have absolutely no concern.”

mike.digiovanna@latimes.com

Follow Mike DiGiovanna on Twitter @MikeDiGiovanna